FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
CORRECTED-White House has mishandled process of picking Fed chair - Fisher
Sections
Featured
1926-2017
HUgh Hefner
1926-2017
Facebook, Google, Twitter to testify on Russian meddling
Technology
Facebook, Google, Twitter to testify on Russian meddling
May fires warning to Boeing over Bombardier trade dispute
Bombardier Battle
May fires warning to Boeing over Bombardier trade dispute
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
September 24, 2013 / 8:44 PM / 4 years ago

CORRECTED-White House has mishandled process of picking Fed chair - Fisher

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Corrects name of bank association in 2nd paragraph)

By Ann Saphir

SAN ANTONIO, Sept 23 (Reuters) - The White House has “terribly mishandled” the process of picking the next chair of the Federal Reserve, allowing the U.S. central bank to be politicized and potential nominees to be denigrated in the process, a top Fed official said on Monday.

Picking a Fed chair “should not be a public debate,” Dallas Fed President Richard Fisher told the Independent Bankers Association of Texas.

Former Treasury Secretary Lawrence Summers, considered President Barack Obama’s preference, withdrew his name from consideration a week ago, saying his confirmation would incite acrimony.

Fed Vice Chair Janet Yellen is now seen as the front-runner.

As a policy dove, she stands at the opposite end of the policy spectrum from the hawkish Fisher, who said she “would make a great chairman,” adding that they exchange a kiss at the start of every Fed policy-setting meeting.

Fisher said there are other possibilities for the post, without naming any. (Reporting by Ann Saphir; Editing by James Dalgleish)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.