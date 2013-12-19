Fed's Fisher doesn't comment on policy, economic outlook

Dec 19 (Reuters) - Dallas Federal Reserve Bank President Richard Fisher didn’t comment on monetary policy or the outlook for the national economy in remarks prepared for delivery to the Dallas Breakfast Group on Thursday, focusing instead on the strength of the Texan economy.

The U.S. Federal Reserve, which said Wednesday it would begin reducing its monthly bond purchases in January, prohibits policy talk from any Fed officials apart from the chairman until midnight of the day following the release of its post-policy-meeting statement.