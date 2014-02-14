Fed's Fisher: What's best for U.S. is best for world

Feb 14 (Reuters) - Dallas Federal Reserve Bank President Richard Fisher on Friday downplayed the turmoil in some emerging markets that greeted the U.S. central bank’s move to reduce its massive stimulus program, saying the Fed’s focus should stay on the United States.

“We are the central bank of the United States; we have to do what is best in our interest,” Fisher, who opposes the bond-buying program altogether, told Bloomberg Radio. “What’s important for us to do is to make sure our economy is strong, and the rest of the world will benefit if we are.”

He also repeated his view that Wall Street reform legislation does not fix the too-big-to-fail bank problem.