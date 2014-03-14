FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Fed's Fisher says U.S. housing on 'sustainable rebound'
Sections
Featured
NFL rallies around protesting players
U.S.
NFL rallies around protesting players
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
'Mild' hybrids get no fanfair
Energy & Environment
'Mild' hybrids get no fanfair
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 14, 2014 / 5:55 PM / 4 years ago

Fed's Fisher says U.S. housing on 'sustainable rebound'

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 14 (Reuters) - The U.S. housing sector, whose rise and subsequent crash has made the recovery from the last recession the slowest in decades, now appears to be on a “sustainable rebound,” a top Federal Reserve official said.

Economic data from 2013, and especially strong manufacturing, consumer spending and jobs data form the third quarter, suggest the U.S. recovery is “proceeding steadily,” Dallas Federal Reserve President Richard Fisher said in a letter accompanying his bank’s annual report, published Friday.

Fisher, who votes on Fed policy this year, is one of the U.S. central bank’s most hawkish policymakers, and wants the Fed to wind down its bond-buying stimulus as quickly as possible.

Fed officials meet next week in Washington, and are expected to continue to reduce the bond-buying program in light of a growing economy.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.