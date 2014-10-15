FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Fed's Fisher says too early to think about new bond buys: Fox Business Network
Sections
Featured
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
Business
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
Brexit
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Reuters Backstory
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 15, 2014 / 6:50 PM / 3 years ago

Fed's Fisher says too early to think about new bond buys: Fox Business Network

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Oct 15 (Reuters) - The Federal Reserve, on the cusp of ending its current bond-buying program, should not be thinking about starting a new round of stimulus just because of the recent rout in stock markets, a top Fed official said on Wednesday.

“It’s much too early to even think about another quantitative easing,” he said in an interview on Fox Business Network, referring to the three rounds OF bond purchases the Fed has conducted to push down borrowing costs and boost the U.S. economy. “A market correction doesn’t mean the economy is in trouble.”

U.S. stocks dropped on Wednesday as a decline in domestic producer prices and weak retail sales added to worries over a slowdown in the world economy.

San Francisco Fed President John Williams told Reuters on Tuesday that the U.S. central bank should “seriously consider” restarting bond purchases should the inflation outlook take a significant turn for the worse.

Williams said he did not expect such a downturn, however, and predicted that even with the global economic slowdown the U.S. economy and inflation would grow fast enough that the Fed would be able to start raising interest rates by the middle of 2015.

Fisher, who opposed the Fed’s current bond-buying program, which is set to wind down this month, suggested on Wednesday that the feeling against restarting bond-buying stimulus is widespread.

”“The bottom line is there is a limit to what monetary policy can do,” he told Fox Business Network. “And most central bankers say whether it’s me or (Fed Chair) Janet Yellen ... we don’t need more monetary stimulus.” (Reporting by Ann Saphir\; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.