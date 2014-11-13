FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Fed's Fisher to be second policy hawk to retire in March
Sections
Featured
Northrop Grumman to buy missile maker Orbital for $7.8 billion
Business
Northrop Grumman to buy missile maker Orbital for $7.8 billion
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
Brexit
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Reuters Backstory
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 13, 2014 / 7:10 PM / 3 years ago

UPDATE 1-Fed's Fisher to be second policy hawk to retire in March

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds comments, background)

Nov 13 (Reuters) - Dallas Federal Reserve President Richard Fisher will retire on March 19, becoming the second policy hawk to leave the U.S. central bank just a few months before most economists expect the Fed to start its first round of interest rate hikes in a decade.

The regional Fed bank’s board of directors has hired Heidrick & Struggles to conduct a search for Fisher’s replacement, the Dallas Fed said on Thursday. The bank will consider candidates from both inside and outside the Fed, Dallas Fed board chairman Mike Ullman said in a statement.

Fisher, 65, is required by Fed rules to retire by next April. During his nearly 10 years at the Fed, he has used his vote often to dissent against easy monetary policy, including this year.

Philadelphia Fed President Charles Plosser, who like Fisher has been a sharp critic of Fed policy and has also dissented this year, previously said he will retire on March 1.

Monetary policy hawks typically push for tighter policy and higher interest rates to beat down unwanted inflation; policy doves typically prefer looser policy to help boost employment.

The departures leave a pair of openings at the U.S. central bank as it winds down its bond-buying stimulus and ramps up its discussion of when it should start raising rates, a transition that Plosser and Fisher both want to take place sooner rather than later.

The first rate hike, however, is likely to take place in June at the earliest, based on economists’ forecasts and bets in futures markets.

Neither policymaker has said what they plan to do next. (Reporting by Ann Saphir; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli and James Dalgleish)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.