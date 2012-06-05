Fed's Fisher questions more U.S. policy action

ST. ANDREWS, Scotland, June 5 (Reuters) - The U.S. Federal Reserve must not “give in to the convenient recommendations” of those who would solve economic problems with more monetary policy stimulus, a top U.S. Federal Reserve official said on Tuesday.

“Unless fiscal authorities can structure their affairs to incent the private sector into putting the cheap and ample money the Fed has provided to the economy to work in job creation, monetary policy will prove impotent,” Dallas Fed President Richard Fisher said in prepared remarks at St. Andrews University.