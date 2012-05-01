Fed's Fisher sees no exit from zero-rate policy yet

LOS ANGELES, April 30 (Reuters) - The U.S. Federal Reserve should not ease monetary policy further, but it is not yet time to begin raising interest rates, a top Fed official known for his hawkish views on inflation said on Monday.

“I don’t think we are ready to exit yet,” Richard Fisher, president of the Dallas Federal Reserve Bank, told Reuters. “We’ll have to see how the year works out.”

Fisher, who spoke to Reuters as he left the Milken Institute Global Conference, where he had participated in a panel on job creation, reiterated his view that the Fed should not extend its program of replacing short-term securities with longer-term ones, known as Operation Twist.

Once that program ends in June, rates could rise or fall, depending on how the U.S. economy performs relative to expectations and to other global economies.

But until the Fed stops buying bonds, Fisher said, the price of money will be distorted and Congress will have little incentive to reduce the deficit or national debt.

“My sole point is that we have given Congress an excuse not to act” on fiscal policy, Fisher said. “I don’t think there’s a need to accommodate more, based on the data that I’ve seen, unless something truly, truly horrific happens.”

Fisher is not a voter this year on the Fed’s policy-setting panel.