Dallas Fed's Fisher says QE3 may not be effective
September 18, 2012 / 12:10 PM / 5 years ago

Dallas Fed's Fisher says QE3 may not be effective

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 18 (Reuters) - The Federal Reserve’s aggressive stimulus program to tackle unemployment will probably be less effective because other factors were standing in the way of job creation, a top Fed official said on Tuesday.

“I would argue that it is less impactful right now because you have other things inhibiting businesses from making decisions on capex and employment,” Dallas Fed President Richard Fisher told CNBC.

“I would like to see people going out and build and commit to capex that’s job creating in the United States and have some more immediate effect. I don’t think this program will have much efficacy.”

Fisher, a non-voter on the Fed’s policy-setting committee this year, said had he been a voter, he would not have sided in favor of the third round of bond purchases announced by the U.S. central bank last week.

