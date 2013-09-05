CORRECTED-Fed's Fisher says Obamacare hurts job creation, QE no help

(Corrects Fisher quote in third paragraph)

By Lisa Garza

DALLAS, Sept 5 (Reuters) - The new U.S. healthcare law deters hiring because employers are wary of taking on new staff when they do not know how much it will cost to provide benefits, a top Federal Reserve official said on Thursday.

Meanwhile, the U.S. central bank’s $85 billion-a-month bond-buying program, aimed at boosting hiring, actually does little in that regard, Dallas Fed President Richard Fisher said.

“I was against QE3,” Fisher said. “I don’t believe it had any efficacy” in terms of job creation.

Fisher is an opponent of the Fed’s bond-buying program and has long argued that the government’s lack of clarity on new rules and fiscal policies is holding back the economy. (Reporting by Lisa Garza, Writing by Ann Saphir; editing by Chizu Nomiyama)