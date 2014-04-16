FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Fed's Fisher unworried by current low inflation
Sections
Featured
Trump urges fans to consider NFL boycott
U.S.
Trump urges fans to consider NFL boycott
Germans warned against apathy as Merkel heads for fourth term
German election
Germans warned against apathy as Merkel heads for fourth term
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 16, 2014 / 5:51 PM / 3 years ago

Fed's Fisher unworried by current low inflation

Ann Saphir

1 Min Read

AUSTIN, April 16 (Reuters) - Dallas Federal Reserve Bank President Richard Fisher said he is “not uncomfortable” with the current low level of U.S. inflation, and will not vote for or support any policy that drives it above the Fed’s long-term 2-percent goal.

“We are in that region of 1 to 2 percent; I am not uncomfortable with that,” Fisher said. “I am a hawk as they call it in the aviary of the Federal Reserve, and I will not tolerate, nor will I vote for, policy if I lift that rate beyond the 2 percent long-term target that almost every central bank in the world has.”

Fisher, who has a vote this year on the Fed’s policy-setting panel, said he is happy with the direction the economy is taking, although he is concerned about potential speculative activity in junk bonds that may, in his view, be fueled in part by the Fed’s super-easy monetary policies.

Reporting by Ann Saphir; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.