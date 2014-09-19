Fed's Fisher expects first rate hike in the spring: FBN interview

Sept 19 (Reuters) - The Federal Reserve should start raising U.S. interest rates in the spring, earlier than many investors currently expect, and should do so both slowly and gradually, a top Fed official said on Friday.

“I personally would want to see, the date of our first move, I personally expect it to occur in the spring and not in the summer as it seems the markets are discounting,” Dallas Federal Reserve Bank President Richard Fisher said in an interview on Fox Business Network.

It would be a mistake, he said, to wait too long to raise rates and then need to raise them sharply, potentially driving the economy into another recession.

“I think it ought to be in quarterly increments, slow and deliberate,” he said, of the Fed’s rate hike path.

Fisher, who was one of two dissenters at the Fed’s policy meeting this week, said he was not worried about inflation now, but he was already seeing wage-price pressures in Texas and warned that same thing could happen nationally as well.