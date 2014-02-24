Fed's Fisher says backs reducing stimulus in $10 bln steps

WASHINGTON, Feb 24 (Reuters) - Dallas Federal Reserve Bank President Richard Fisher said on Monday that he would like the U.S. central bank to continue to scale back its monthly bond-buying stimulus by $10 billion at each of its upcoming policy meetings.

“That’s certainly what I am in favor of,” Fisher told Fox Business television when asked if he wanted to reduce the asset purchases by $10 billion at each meeting.

“I am very happy with doing this in the measured steps of which (Fed Chair) Janet Yellen has spoken about recently, and I‘m in full accord on that front,” he said.