FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Fed's Fisher says favored $20 bln taper-Fox Business
Sections
Featured
Jerry Jones and Cowboys kneel for anthem
U.S.
Jerry Jones and Cowboys kneel for anthem
'Panic out there' as tech stocks selloff deepens
Technology
'Panic out there' as tech stocks selloff deepens
Why consumers pay the price for hurricane fuel shortages
Energy & Environment
Why consumers pay the price for hurricane fuel shortages
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
December 23, 2013 / 9:36 PM / 4 years ago

Fed's Fisher says favored $20 bln taper-Fox Business

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Dec 23 (Reuters) - Dallas Federal Reserve President Richard Fisher said on Monday that the U.S. central bank had taken an important psychological step when it announced a reduction in bond buying at its policy meeting last week, but he favored even bolder action.

“I actually argued ... for $20 billion. I think the market could have digested that. And we’ll just have to see how the economy proceeds,” he told Fox Business television.

“I think that just getting this thing started was very, very important. I think it was also important for Ben Bernanke to lead that in his ... penultimate meeting,” said Fisher, who will become a voting member of the Fed’s policy committee in 2014.

The Fed announced on Dec. 18 that it would reduce bond buying in January by $10 billion to a $75 billion monthly pace.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.