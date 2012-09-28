FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Fed's Fisher-dangerous to abandon containing inflation to boost jobs
Sections
Featured
Australians give up 51,000 illegal guns
Gun control
Australians give up 51,000 illegal guns
SEC's EDGAR system vulnerable to denial-of-service attacks
Cyber Risk
SEC's EDGAR system vulnerable to denial-of-service attacks
Weinstein threatens to sue N.Y. Times over harassment story
Entertainment
Weinstein threatens to sue N.Y. Times over harassment story
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
September 28, 2012 / 6:30 PM / 5 years ago

Fed's Fisher-dangerous to abandon containing inflation to boost jobs

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

RICHARDSON, Texas, Sept 28 (Reuters) - Dallas Federal Reserve Bank President Richard Fisher, an inflation hawk, said on Friday it is a “dangerous thing” to abandon containing inflation in order to achieve employment targets.

While Fisher told reporters after a speech that he does not think inflation is a problem, he said it is too early to tell if a higher U.S. inflation rate is likely.

At the same time, he said, no one can fault Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke and the Fed’s policy-setting committee to do everything they can to spur job growth.

Fisher opposed the Fed’s decision this month to pump new stimulus into the economy.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.