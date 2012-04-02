FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Fisher says Fed won't let inflation take off
#Market News
April 2, 2012 / 1:15 PM / 6 years ago

Fisher says Fed won't let inflation take off

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, April 2 (Reuters) - Dallas Federal Reserve Bank President Richard Fisher said on Monday that the U.S. central bank won’t allow inflation to get out of control and said that investors should beware of expecting endless policy easing.

“A lot of investors ... have counted on us to provide the tailwind rather than just doing the hard work that one needs to do in order to ascertain underlying valuation,” he said on CNBC Television.

“I think the easy part for those that just rode on the jetstream of Federal Reserve accommodation is over ... They should now go to work and do their analysis,” he added.

