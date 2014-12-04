Fed's Fisher: Texas likely to benefit from lower oil prices

DALLAS, Dec 3 (Reuters) - The state of Texas, a big producer of U.S. oil, is diversified enough that overall it will be a “beneficiary” of cheaper crude prices, Dallas Fed President Richard Fisher said on Wednesday.

Texas banks are well capitalized and prepared to withstand the decline, he added in response to a question after a speech at the Dallas Business Club.

Fisher also said he does not advocate selling assets to reduce the Fed’s balance sheet.