Fed's Fisher-weak jobs data doesn't change outlook

NORMAN, Okla., April 10 (Reuters) - Friday’s weak jobs report does not change the outlook for the economy, Dallas Federal Reserve Bank President Richard Fisher told reporters on Tuesday after a speech at the University of Oklahoma’s Price College of Business.

“It means I‘m going to be more watchful,” Fisher said, referring to the report, which showed U.S. businesses added far fewer jobs than expected in March. But, he added, it takes a much broader range of data to shape his thinking on monetary policy.

“You don’t make decisions based on one data point,” he said.