Fed's Fisher: More easing wouldn't help US economy
May 30, 2012 / 6:55 PM / in 5 years

Fed's Fisher: More easing wouldn't help US economy

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAN ANTONIO, May 30 (Reuters) - U.S. corporations are not seeking more liquidity from the Federal Reserve, and further monetary easing is unlikely to help on the jobs front, a top Fed official said on Wednesday.

“I don’t hear any business people and job creators saying, ‘I need more liquidity, I need more money,'” Dallas Fed President Richard Fisher told reporters after a speech here. Even though inflation is not currently a threat, “I don’t see what we would accomplish with further accommodation.”

The Fed cannot do its job as the U.S. monetary authority unless fiscal authorities do theirs, he added.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
