FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Fed should pare balance sheet, signal rate rise -Fisher
Sections
Featured
Brazil's Temer says Petrobras will stay in public hands
Reuters Newsmaker
Brazil's Temer says Petrobras will stay in public hands
The garage science of Tasers
SHOCK TACTICS: READ THE FULL SERIES
The garage science of Tasers
Breakingviews: Fed balance-sheet runoff could rock fiscal boat
Federal Reserve
Breakingviews: Fed balance-sheet runoff could rock fiscal boat
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 16, 2014 / 5:05 PM / 3 years ago

Fed should pare balance sheet, signal rate rise -Fisher

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LOS ANGELES, July 16 (Reuters) - The Federal Reserve should reduce its reinvestments of maturing securities in October to signal its confidence in the recovery and pave the way for rate hikes, a top Fed official said on Wednesday.

“It would be a very tangible way to start paring back and sending a signal that we are confident that the economy is improving -- now, I may be more confident that the economy is improving than some of my colleagues, but it’s pretty hard to refute the data right now,” Dallas Fed President Richard Fisher told reporters after a speech at the University of Southern California. “And then once we are really sure, and again, we have to anticipate, as I said, it’s like duck-hunting, you have to shoot ahead of the mallard, you don’t shoot where it is...that’s when we talk about rates and short-term rates.”

Fisher is a voter this year on Fed policy. (Reporting by Ann Saphir; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.