In policy tightening, U.S. Fed should ignore politics -Fisher
#Market News
February 27, 2013 / 10:51 PM / in 5 years

In policy tightening, U.S. Fed should ignore politics -Fisher

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Feb 27 (Reuters) - The U.S. Federal Reserve “should be oblivious to politics” as it reverses its accommodative monetary policies in the future, Richard Fisher, president of the Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas, said on Wednesday.

Though the remittances that the Fed sends the U.S. Treasury may turn negative as rates on its held bonds eventually rise, Fisher said politicians should remember that the central bank’s large-scale asset purchases have over the last few years remitted tens of billions of dollars to the government.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.