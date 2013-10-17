FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Fed official sees signs of U.S. housing bubble, warns on MBS buys
#Market News
October 17, 2013 / 1:40 PM / 4 years ago

Fed official sees signs of U.S. housing bubble, warns on MBS buys

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Oct 17 (Reuters) - A top Federal Reserve official said on Thursday he is seeing signs of the United States re-entering a “housing bubble,” and warned about the U.S. central bank’s ongoing purchases of mortgage-based bonds.

“I‘m beginning to see signs not just in my district but across the country that we are entering once again a housing bubble,” Dallas Fed President Richard Fisher told reporters. “So that leads me ... to be very cautious about our mortgage-backed securities purchase program.”

