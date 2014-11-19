FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
CORRECTED-Outgoing Dallas Fed chair to help in search for new chief
Sections
Featured
Northrop Grumman to buy missile maker Orbital for $7.8 billion
Business
Northrop Grumman to buy missile maker Orbital for $7.8 billion
Trump adviser says U.S. still leaving Paris climate pact
Politics
Trump adviser says U.S. still leaving Paris climate pact
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
World
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 19, 2014 / 5:30 PM / 3 years ago

CORRECTED-Outgoing Dallas Fed chair to help in search for new chief

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Clarifies in first, third and fourth paragraph that ex-chair will advise search; adds that board, not the advisory group, will pick chief)

Nov 19 (Reuters) - Mike Ullman, the outgoing chairman of the Dallas Federal Reserve Bank, will help with the search for the regional Fed bank’s next president even after Ullman’s term expires on Dec. 31, a Dallas Fed spokesman said on Wednesday.

The Washington-based Federal Reserve Board said earlier in the day that it will elevate Renu Khator, a University of Houston chancellor and the bank’s current deputy chair, to Ullman’s spot at the start of 2015.

Ullman, who is also chief executive of J.C. Penney Co Inc , will stay on the advisory group charged with helping the board of directors pick a successor for Richard Fisher, who in March will retire after 10 years as president of the Dallas Fed.

The advisory group’s other members include three other former chairmen of the Dallas Fed, as well as incoming chair Khator and the Fed Board’s new pick for vice chair, BNSF Railway Co Executive Chair Matthew Rose.

Rose is currently a director at the Dallas Fed. (Reporting by Ann Saphir, editing by G Crosse)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.