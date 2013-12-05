FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Fed should define a clear path to end of QE3: Fisher
December 5, 2013 / 7:56 PM / 4 years ago

Fed should define a clear path to end of QE3: Fisher

Terry Wade

1 Min Read

COLLEGE STATION, Texas, Dec 5 (Reuters) - The Federal Reserve should lay out a clear plan for the end of its current round of quantitative easing, a top Fed official who has never supported the bond-buying program said on Thursday.

“We should define a very clear path,” Dallas Federal Reserve Bank President Richard Fisher told reporters after a talk here, reducing the Fed’s $85 billion-a-month bond buying program by a set amount until it reaches zero.

The Fed will consider its next policy moves in about two weeks when policymakers meet in Washington. Fisher is not a voting member of the Fed’s policy committee this year, but will have a vote starting in January.

