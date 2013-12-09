Fed's Fisher says he's opposed to cutting unemployment threshold

CHICAGO, Dec 9 (Reuters) - The Federal Reserve should not keep changing the goalposts for raising interest rates, a top Fed official said, just a week before the U.S. central bank convenes a policy-setting meeting where that possibility is likely to be discussed.

Dallas Fed President Richard Fisher told an agricultural group in Chicago that the Fed’s current threshold for considering a rate rise should stay at the current level of 6.5 percent unemployment.

He also reiterated his view that too-big-to-fail banks should be downsized, through market forces.