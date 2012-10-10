Fed's Fisher: will be hard to implement numerical thresholds

WASHINGTON, Oct 10 (Reuters) - Dallas Federal Reserve President Richard Fisher on Wednesday voiced scepticism about adopting numerical thresholds to guide future interest rate hikes, warning they would be very hard to implement in practise.

“It merits discussion but it would be very difficult to execute,” he told reporters after delivering a speech at the Washington-based Cato Institute.

Minutes of the Fed meeting last month showed that many of his fellow policymakers favor adopting a specific level for unemployment and inflation as thresholds to guide expectations about when the Fed would raise rates currently near zero.