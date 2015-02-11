FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
No deliberate currency wars between central banks -Fed's Fisher
#Market News
February 11, 2015 / 2:25 PM / 3 years ago

No deliberate currency wars between central banks -Fed's Fisher

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Feb 11 (Reuters) - The world’s central banks are not deliberately engaging in so-called currency wars by aggressively easing their monetary policies, Dallas Fed President Richard Fisher said on Wednesday.

Fisher, who steps down from the U.S. central bank next month, also told reporters that Saudi Arabia remained a dominant force in oil markets but, as evidenced by the sharp drop in prices, it was late to realize the extent of U.S. production. (Reporting by Jonathan Spicer; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

