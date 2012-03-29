FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Foreign central banks' US debt holdings rise - Fed
March 29, 2012 / 8:30 PM / 6 years ago

Foreign central banks' US debt holdings rise - Fed

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, March 29 (Reuters) - Foreign central banks’ overall holdings of U.S. marketable securities at the Federal Reserve ro se i n the latest week, data from the U.S. central bank showed on Thu rsday.

The Fed said its holdings of U.S. securities kept for overseas central banks r ose $5.59 billion i n the week ended Ma rch 28, to stand at $3 .475 trillion.

The breakdown of custody holdings showed overseas central banks’ holdings of Treasury debt r ose b y $ 7.425 billion t o stand at $2 .741 trillion.

Foreign institutions’ holdings of securities issued or guaranteed by the biggest U.S. mortgage financing agencies, including Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac, fe ll by $1. 835 billion to stand at $73 3.9 billion.

Overseas central banks, particularly those in Asia, have been huge buyers of U.S. debt in recent years and own more than a quarter of marketable Treasuries. China and Japan are the biggest two foreign holders of Treasuries.

The full Fed report can be found on:

