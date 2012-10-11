FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Foreign central banks' US debt holdings rise - Fed
October 11, 2012 / 8:30 PM / 5 years ago

Foreign central banks' US debt holdings rise - Fed

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Oct 11 (Reuters) - Foreign central banks’ overall holdings of U.S. marketable securities at the Federal Reserve rose in the latest week, data from the U.S. central bank showed on Thursday.

The Fed said its holdings of U.S. securities kept for overseas central banks rose $10.1 billion in the week ended Oct. 10, to stand at $3.6 trillion.

The breakdown of custody holdings showed overseas central banks’ holdings of Treasury debt rose by $11.5 billion to stand at $2.89 trillion.

Foreign institutions’ holdings of securities issued or guaranteed by the biggest U.S. mortgage financing agencies, including Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac, fell by $1.5 billion to stand at $703.5 billion.

Overseas central banks, particularly those in Asia, have been huge buyers of U.S. debt in recent years and own more than a quarter of marketable Treasuries. China and Japan are the biggest two foreign holders of Treasuries.

