Foreign central banks' US debt holdings rise - Fed
September 27, 2012 / 8:31 PM / in 5 years

Foreign central banks' US debt holdings rise - Fed

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Sept 27 (Reuters) - Foreign central banks’ overall holdings of U.S. marketable securities at the Federal Reserve rose in the latest week, data from the U.S. central bank showed on Thursday.

The Fed said its holdings of U.S. securities kept for overseas central banks r ose b y $ 2 .068 b illion i n the week ended Sept. 26, to stand at $3. 594 tr illion.

The breakdown of custody holdings showed overseas central banks’ holdings of Treasury debt f ell by $4 .457 b illion to stand at $2. 89 tr illion.

Foreign institutions’ holdings of securities issued or guaranteed by the biggest U.S. mortgage financing agencies, including Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac, rose by $6.5 25 bil lion to stand at $703 .65 bil lion.

Overseas central banks, particularly those in Asia, have been huge buyers of U.S. debt in recent years and own more than a quarter of marketable Treasuries. China and Japan are the biggest two foreign holders of Treasuries.

The full Fed report can be found on:

