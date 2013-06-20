Foreign central banks' US debt holdings fall- Fed

NEW YORK, June 20 (Reuters) - Foreign central banks’ overall holdings of U.S. marketable securities at the Federal Reserve fell in the latest week, data from the U.S. central bank showed on Thursday.

The Fed said its holdings of U.S. securities kept for overseas central banks fell by $10.329 billion in the week ended June 19, to stand at $3.304 trillion.

The breakdown of custody holdings showed overseas central banks’ holdings of Treasury debt fell by $6.915 billion to stand at $2.966 trillion.

Foreign institutions’ holdings of securities issued or guaranteed by the biggest U.S. mortgage financing agencies, including Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac, fell by $3.603 billion to stand at $299.16 billion.

The Fed said its holdings of so-called “other” securities held in custody and reported at face value rose by $189 million to stand at $38.34 billion. These securities include non-marketable U.S. Treasury securities, supranationals, corporate bonds, asset-backed securities and commercial paper.

Overseas central banks, particularly those in Asia, have been huge buyers of U.S. debt in recent years and own more than a quarter of marketable Treasuries. China and Japan are the biggest foreign holders of Treasuries.

