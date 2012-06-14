Swaps with foreign cen banks total $1.546 bln -Fed

NEW YORK, June 14 (Reuters) - The Federal Reserve provided $1.546 billion of liquidity to foreign central banks via its foreign exchange swap lines this week, the New York Fed said on Thursday.

The European Central Bank tapped $1.544 billion in the week ended June 13. The terms for the ECB swap were seven days at 0.66 percent, the New York Fed said.

The Bank of Japan tapped $2 million from the facility, also for seven days at 0.66 percent.

The Federal Reserve has established swap arrangements with the Bank of Canada, the Bank of England, the European Central Bank, the Swiss National Bank, and the Bank of Japan.