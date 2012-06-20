Futures traders now bet on Fed rate hike in Sept 2014

(Recasts to show traders now see Sept 2014 as likely first rate hike)

By Ann Saphir

CHICAGO, June 20 (Reuters) - Traders are betting the Federal Reserve’s decision on Wednesday not to embark on a new program of outright bond purchases me ans the U.S. central bank is likely to start raising interest rates earlier than its own guidance suggests.

Futures contracts tied to the overnight lending rate between banks showed traders saw a 53 percent chance of a rate hike at the Fed’s September 2014 meeting, rising to 62 percent by December 2014. The Fed on Wednesday reiterated its projection that rates were likely to stay near zero until at least late 2014.

Before the meeting, traders were seeing even odds of a December 2014 rate hike, with a January 2015 rate more likely.

The slightly more hawkish bets by short-term interest-rate traders came after the Fed extended to the end of the year i ts effort to depress borrowing costs by selling short-term bonds to buy longer-dated ones. The program, known as Operation Twist, was set to end this month.

But the Fed stopped short of launching a third program of bond-buying, or quantitative easing, that some had expected.

“The QE3 premium is starting to come off,” said Omer Esiner, chief market analyst at Commonwealth Foreign Exchange in Washington, D.C.

Before the statement, traders had priced in a 50 percent chance of a rate hike by the December meeting, and 59 percent chance in January 2015 (Additional reporting by Julie Haviv, editing by Leslie Adler)