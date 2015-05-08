FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Traders keep bets on Fed rate hike in December, but barely
Sections
Featured
U.S. won't issue some visas in deportation crackdown
Politics
U.S. won't issue some visas in deportation crackdown
Amazon takes a risk with Mexico expansion
Business
Amazon takes a risk with Mexico expansion
Criminal probe opens into deaths at Florida nursing home
Hurricane Irma
Criminal probe opens into deaths at Florida nursing home
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 8, 2015 / 1:15 PM / 2 years ago

UPDATE 1-Traders keep bets on Fed rate hike in December, but barely

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds comment, details from report)

May 8 (Reuters) - Traders pared bets the Federal Reserve will move to raise U.S. benchmark interest rates even by the end of the year, after a U.S. government report on Friday showed job gains this year have slowed.

The U.S. short-term interest-rate futures contracts rose after the Labor Department report, with traders seeing a 51 percent chance that the first Fed rate hike will come in December 2015, based on CME FedWatch, which tracks rate hike expectations using its Fed funds futures contracts.

Before the report, traders were more convinced a rate rise would come by the end of a year, giving a December rate hike a 62 percent chance. Job gains for March were revised sharply downward, dragging the three-month average increase to 191,000, below the April reading of 223,000.

“The revision to (March) is certainly significant,” said Uri Landesman, president of Platinum Partners in New York. “I think this is consistent with most of the data that has been coming out: the economy is slowing a bit, job creation is slowing a little bit.”

The Fed has kept short-term rates near zero since December 2008. (Reporting by Ann Saphir; Editing by Paul Simao)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.