FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Futures traders see late 2014 Fed rate hike more likely
Sections
Featured
Hurricane Nate weakens, causes no major damages
U.S.
Hurricane Nate weakens, causes no major damages
A tale of two photos
Reuters Backstory
A tale of two photos
Pence leaves NFL game after players kneel
Pence leaves NFL game after players kneel
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 1, 2012 / 6:45 PM / in 5 years

UPDATE 1-Futures traders see late 2014 Fed rate hike more likely

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CHICAGO, Aug 1 (Reuters) - Traders are now betting the U.S. Federal Reserve will begin raising interest rates in December 2014 -- a month earlier than they previously bet -- after the Fed on Wednesday did not ease policy in response to a weaker economy.

Futures contracts tied to the overnight lending rate between banks fell after the Fed’s policy-setting committee described the economy as having “decelerated somewhat” and reiterated its disappointment with the high level of joblessness but kept its current policy on hold.

“The Committee will closely monitor incoming information on economic and financial developments and will provide additional accommodation as needed,” the Fed said in its statement in a shift from its June meeting language.

Traders now see a 50 percent chance the U.S. central bank will begin raising interest rates in December 2014. Before the announcement, traders were betting on a January 2015 rate hike, and saw only a 42 percent chance of a rate hike the prior month.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.