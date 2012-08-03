UPDATE 1-Futures traders add to bets on early 2015 Fed rate hike

CHICAGO, Aug 3 (Reuters) - Futures traders pushed expectations for the first interest rate hike from the U.S. Federal Reserve into early 2015 after a U.S. government employment report showed the jobless rate rose.

U.S. employers in July hired the most workers in five months but an increase in the jobless rate to 8.3 percent is keeping intact expectations of additional monetary stimulus from the Fed.

Futures contracts tied to the overnight lending rate between banks, which first added to losses after the jobs report, began paring them minutes later, as traders shifted their focus to the rising unemployment rate that Fed officials have said is key to their thinking on further monetary easing.

The contracts show traders now see even a January 2015 rate hike less than likely, giving it just a 49 percent chance, with more bets on February 2015 and beyond.