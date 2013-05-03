FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
U.S. rate futures traders still see first Fed rate hike in 2015
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 3, 2013 / 12:40 PM / 4 years ago

U.S. rate futures traders still see first Fed rate hike in 2015

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

May 3 (Reuters) - Traders of short-term U.S. interest rate futures continue to expect the Federal Reserve to hold rates near zero for two more years, even after a U.S. government report that employers added more jobs than expected in April.

Some fed funds futures contracts pared earlier gains and turned negative after the report, which also showed the unemployment rate fell to a four-year low of 7.5 percent.

Still, the moves were slight, and futures prices after the report suggested traders continue to see about an even chance of the Fed first hiking rates in July 2015, based on contracts traded at CME Group Inc’s Chicago Board of Trade.

The U.S. central bank is buying $85 billion in Treasuries and mortgage-backed securities each month to help boost growth and spur hiring. On Wednesday the Fed also reiterated its plan to keep rates near zero until unemployment drops to at least 6.5 percent, as long as inflation stays under control.

Rate futures contracts fall when traders see a smaller chance of a later Fed rate hike.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.