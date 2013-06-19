UPDATE 1-U.S. rate futures traders see Fed rate hike in late 2014

By Ann Saphir

June 19 (Reuters) - Traders of short-term U.S. interest rate futures now expect the Federal Reserve to begin lifting its target for short-term borrowing costs in late 2014 after the central bank on Wednesday said risks to the economy and labor market have receded.

The Fed, which concluded a two-day policy meeting on Wednesday, said it would continue buying assets until there is substantial improvement in the labor market outlook. It also said it would keep rates low until unemployment falls to at least 6.5 percent as long as inflation does not threaten to rise above 2.5 percent.

But it also nodded to progress since it began its latest round of bond-buying last September. The policy-setting panel “sees the downside risks to the outlook for the economy and the labor market as having diminished since the fall,” the central bank said in its statement.

In a slight upgrade to their economic projections, Fed officials forecast unemployment to average 6.5 to 6.8 percent in the fourth quarter of next year, and 5.8 to 6.2 percent in the final three months of 2015.

Futures traders now see a 52 percent chance of a hike in December 2014, with the chance rising to 63 percent by the January 2015 meeting, according to CME Group’s Fed Watch, which generates probabilities based on the price of fed fund futures traded at the Chicago Board of Trade. Futures prices before the statement suggested traders saw about a 51 percent chance of a rate hike in January 2015.

The acknowledgement of an improvement in the jobs market is “a necessary precursor if they are going to get to the point where they do start to taper,” said Greg McBride, a senior financial analyst at Bankrate.com.

The Fed has held its target rate for overnight lending between banks near zero since December 2008.