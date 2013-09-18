FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Traders bet U.S. rate hikes to start in 2015 as Fed defers taper
#Market News
September 18, 2013 / 6:11 PM / 4 years ago

Traders bet U.S. rate hikes to start in 2015 as Fed defers taper

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 18 (Reuters) - Traders of short-term U.S. interest-rate futures on Wednesday boosted bets that the Federal Reserve will wait until 2015 to raise short-term borrowing costs after the U.S. central bank cut its growth forecast and left its massive bond-buying program intact.

Fed funds futures contracts surged after the Fed said it would continue to buy bonds at an $85 billion-a-month pace. Economists had expected the Fed to trim its bond-buying program.

The futures contracts, tied to the Fed’s policy rate target, rise in price when traders see a bigger chance of a later Fed rate hike.

Futures prices suggested traders now see a 52 percent chance of a rate hike in January 2015, according to CME Group’s Fed Watch, which generates probabilities based on the price of Fed funds futures traded at the Chicago Board of Trade.

Before the statement, traders were betting that the Fed could raise rates first as early as its October 2014 meeting.

