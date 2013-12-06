Futures still price mid-2015 as earliest for Fed rate hike

Dec 6 (Reuters) - Interest rate futures prices fell after Friday’s stronger-than-expected U.S. nonfarm payrolls report but have not yet shifted market expectations away from the summer of 2015 as the earliest time frame for the Federal Reserve to begin a rate-hike regime.

Prices on the July 2015 Fed Funds futures contract were down 2 basis points at 99.69 in morning trading on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. That lifted the market-implied probability for a Fed rate hike at its two-day meeting ending July 29, 2015, to around 60 percent from 55 percent on Thursday, according to the CME’s FedWatch website.

Chances of a hike at the June 16-17, 2015, meeting increased to 44 percent from around 39 percent the day before, FedWatch showed.