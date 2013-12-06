FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Futures still price mid-2015 as earliest for Fed rate hike
Sections
Featured
Without power, isolated and paralyzed
Puerto Rico
Without power, isolated and paralyzed
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
U.S.
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
SEC chair grilled by Senate over cyber breach, Equifax
Cyber Risk
SEC chair grilled by Senate over cyber breach, Equifax
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
December 6, 2013 / 2:07 PM / 4 years ago

Futures still price mid-2015 as earliest for Fed rate hike

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 6 (Reuters) - Interest rate futures prices fell after Friday’s stronger-than-expected U.S. nonfarm payrolls report but have not yet shifted market expectations away from the summer of 2015 as the earliest time frame for the Federal Reserve to begin a rate-hike regime.

Prices on the July 2015 Fed Funds futures contract were down 2 basis points at 99.69 in morning trading on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. That lifted the market-implied probability for a Fed rate hike at its two-day meeting ending July 29, 2015, to around 60 percent from 55 percent on Thursday, according to the CME’s FedWatch website.

Chances of a hike at the June 16-17, 2015, meeting increased to 44 percent from around 39 percent the day before, FedWatch showed.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.