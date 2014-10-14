Futures signal traders pare bets on Fed rate hike in 2015

NEW YORK, Oct 14 (Reuters) - Most U.S. federal funds futures for second-half 2015 delivery hit contract highs early Tuesday as traders pared their bets that the Federal Reserve would raise short-term interest rates next year due to concerns about a flagging global economy.

Recent disappointing business data on Europe, China and Japan, together with a surging U.S. dollar, stoked bets on slowing growth ahead for the United States and that the Federal Reserve would delay plans to move away from its near zero interest rate policy in mid-2015.

Only a month ago, federal funds futures had suggested traders priced in almost a 50 percent chance of a Fed rate increase as early as June 2015.

As of early Tuesday, the June 2015 fed funds contract signaled traders expectations on a rate increase at the Fed’s June 2015 policy meeting had fallen to 18 percent, the CME Group’s FedWatch program showed.

The June 2015 fed funds contract was last up 1 basis point at 99.86, its contract high.

Short-term U.S. rates futures suggested traders are not fully pricing in a Fed rate increase until January 2016.