Traders boost bets on earlier Fed rate hike after Yellen remarks

Sept 24(Reuters) - U.S. short-term interest-rate futures contracts fell on Thursday after Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen signaled the U.S. central bank is still on track for a rate hike this year, prompting traders to adjust their bets.

Fed funds futures contracts now show that traders are boosting bets the Fed will start raising rates in January 2016.

Before Yellen’s comments, traders saw March as the first Fed meeting where a rate hike is more likely than not. They had moved expectations out to next year after the Fed last week decided to leave rates near zero where they have been since December 2008. (Reporting by Ann Saphir; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)