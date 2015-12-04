Traders boost bets on U.S. interest-rate hikes after jobs report

Dec 4 (Reuters) - U.S. short-term interest-rate futures contracts were lower on Friday after the government reported stronger-than-expected jobs growth in November, prompting traders to boost their bets on Federal Reserve rate hikes this month and next year.

Fed funds futures contracts now show that traders see about an 80-percent chance that the Fed’s meeting Dec. 15-16 will end with a decision to lift rates for the first time since 2006. Traders also boosted bets on a second rate hike by March.

Before the jobs report, traders saw a 79 percent probability of a rate hike in December. (Reporting by Ann Saphir)