FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Traders boost bets on U.S. interest-rate hikes after jobs report
Sections
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
Politics
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
As Trump threatens to end NAFTA, Mexico looks to China
Business
As Trump threatens to end NAFTA, Mexico looks to China
Staying connected as a monsoon rages
Reuters Backstory
Staying connected as a monsoon rages
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Funds News
December 4, 2015 / 1:38 PM / 2 years ago

Traders boost bets on U.S. interest-rate hikes after jobs report

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 4 (Reuters) - U.S. short-term interest-rate futures contracts were lower on Friday after the government reported stronger-than-expected jobs growth in November, prompting traders to boost their bets on Federal Reserve rate hikes this month and next year.

Fed funds futures contracts now show that traders see about an 80-percent chance that the Fed’s meeting Dec. 15-16 will end with a decision to lift rates for the first time since 2006. Traders also boosted bets on a second rate hike by March.

Before the jobs report, traders saw a 79 percent probability of a rate hike in December. (Reporting by Ann Saphir)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.