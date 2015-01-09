FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Traders see Fed starting to raising rates in September
#Market News
January 9, 2015

Traders see Fed starting to raising rates in September

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 9 (Reuters) - U.S. short-term interest-rate futures contracts rose Friday after a government report showed U.S. employers added more jobs than expected last month, but wage growth lagged.

The contracts now show that traders see a 55 percent chance that the first Fed rate hike will come in September 2015, based on CME FedWatch, which tracks rate hike expectations using its Fed funds futures contracts.

Before the report, traders saw a 59 percent chance of a September 2015 rate hike.

The Fed has kept short-term rates near zero since December 2008. (Reporting by Ann Saphir; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
