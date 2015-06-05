FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Traders move bets on first Fed rate hike earlier, to October
June 5, 2015 / 12:40 PM / 2 years ago

Traders move bets on first Fed rate hike earlier, to October

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 5 (Reuters) - U.S. short-term interest-rate futures contracts dropped on Friday as traders scrambled to move forward bets on the first rate hike from the Federal Reserve, after a government report showed U.S. employers hired more than expected, and wages jumped.

The futures contracts show that traders see a 54 percent chance that the first Fed rate hike will come this October, based on CME FedWatch, which tracks rate hike expectations using its Fed funds futures contracts.

Traders saw a 44 percent chance of an October rate hike just before the jobs report, and had been betting on a December rate hike.

The Fed has kept short-term rates near zero since December 2008. (Reporting by Ann Saphir\; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
