Traders keep bets on December for first Fed rate hike
July 29, 2015 / 6:20 PM / 2 years ago

Traders keep bets on December for first Fed rate hike

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 29 (Reuters) - U.S. short-term interest-rate futures contracts pared losses on Wednesday after the Federal Reserve said it needed to see further improvement in the labor market and be more confident about the inflation outlook before raising interest rates.

The change in futures prices indicates traders have not budged from their collective view that the Fed will likely begin raising rates in December. That is according to an initial read from CME FedWatch, which tracks expectations using its Fed funds futures contracts.

Traders see a 56 percent chance of a December rate hike, about the same as just before the Fed released its statement. The Fed has kept short-term rates near zero since December 2008. (Reporting by Ann Saphir)

