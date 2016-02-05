FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Traders see more chance of 2016 rate hike after jobs report
February 5, 2016

Traders see more chance of 2016 rate hike after jobs report

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 5 (Reuters) - U.S. short-term interest rate futures contracts slipped on Friday after a government report showed hourly wages surged and the unemployment rate dropped to an eight-year low in January.

Traders took the report as a sign of labor market strength that could lead the Federal Reserve to raise rates somewhat earlier than they previously expected.

Fed funds futures contracts show that traders are pricing in a 40 percent chance that the U.S. central bank will next raise rates in December, up from 20 percent earlier. Before the report they expected the Fed to wait until will into next year before raising rates. (Reporting by Ann Saphir; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
