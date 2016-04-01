FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Market News
April 1, 2016 / 12:40 PM / a year ago

Traders price in earlier 2016 rate hike after jobs report

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 1 (Reuters) - U.S. short-term interest rate futures contracts fell on Friday after a government report showed U.S. employers added more jobs than expected in March and wages rose, easing fears of a slowdown in the economic recovery.

Traders are now betting that the Federal Reserve will next raise rates as soon as November, earlier than they previously expected, based on the price of futures contracts tied to the Fed’s benchmark policy rate.

Before the report they expected the Fed to wait until December before raising rates. (Reporting by Ann Saphir; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

