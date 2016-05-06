Traders bet Fed to wait longer to raise rates as job gains slow

May 6 (Reuters) - U.S. short-term interest rate futures contracts rose on Friday after the U.S. government reported fewer job gains last month than expected, adding to worries about the strength of the economy after weak first-quarter growth.

The price of futures contracts tied to the Fed’s benchmark policy rate moves inversely to the rate that traders expect at any given point in time, and the rise suggests traders see a better chance the Fed will wait longer before raising rates.

Before the report traders had been betting the Federal Reserve will not raise rates before December.