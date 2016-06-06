FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Traders see Fed hiking U.S. interest rates in September
June 6, 2016

Traders see Fed hiking U.S. interest rates in September

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 6 (Reuters) - U.S. short-term interest rate futures contracts pared losses slightly on Monday as Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen stuck to a mostly upbeat tone on the economic outlook even as she said the most recent jobs report raises some questions.

The price of futures contracts tied to the Fed’s benchmark policy rate moves inversely to the rate that traders expect at any given point in time, and the drop suggests traders have added to bets the Fed will raise rates in September.

Traders see a better-than-even chance the Fed will wait until September to raise rates, and will not increase them a second time in 2016. (Reporting by Ann Saphir; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
